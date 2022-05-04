May 10, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown: Chris and Coy

Sammi Turano May 4, 2022
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:3 Minute, 1 Second

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown: Chris and Coy

What can we expect to see this season?
Coy Melancon: Expect to see one of the best seasons of Ultimate Cowboy
Showdown yet. It will be everything you’ve seen in past seasons and more. It
was rougher; and, as far as skill level on this season it was night and day
compared to other seasons.

Chris Becker: This season has the toughest and best competitors yet!

What were some of the challenges being on the show?
Coy Melancon: First off mentally it was tougher than I thought I would be.
Physically I was up to the challenge. The toughest part for me was staying
mentally tough when the cameras were off. You compete against these guys and
then have to go live with them.

Chris Becker: Having to adjust and work with people you’ve never worked with
before was very challenging.

What do you hope people like about this season?
Coy Melancon: To me it’s more Cowboy than the past season. They brought in
cowboys with good ideas. It wasn’t just weekend warrior stuff but real day to day
operations.

Chris Becker: The drive and compassion of all of the competitors who wanted to
prove that they have what it takes.

Did you watch previous seasons to prepare for the show?
Coy Melancon: To prepare for the show, no. I did watch the previous seasons
but as a fan of the show. I don’t believe that the first two seasons could have
prepared me for season three in any way.

Chris Becker: Yes, I watched. However, the first two seasons don’t even
compare to this one! The competition is tougher than ever before, and the terrain
was more rugged.


 What are some of your favorite memories from filming?
Coy Melancon: It would have to be seeing the production come together and
seeing what all goes into making the show.

Chris Becker: I really enjoyed working with the film crew. Many of them worked
on TV shows that I like to watch.

 What’s next for you?
Coy Melancon: Honestly there is a lot coming. We’re working on some ideas
that can really take off. For the time being it’s just day to day operations.

Chris Becker: I’m expanding my cattle operation to become more independent
and successful. Ultimately, I want to work for myself full-time.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.
Coy Melancon: I am always moving. I have had the opportunity to change up
what I am doing and now I get to do exactly what I love which keeps me on the
go.

Chris Becker: After travel to California and Colorado as a polo groom; I came
back home to Arkansas and helped start the Northwest Arkansas Polo Club. I
became the first and youngest member of the club.

What are you watching on TV these days?
Coy Melancon: If I am on the road and have the opportunity to watch tv I would
say probably Friends. It’s my go to tv show to help me relax.

Chris Becker: My two favorites are Gold Rush and Survivor.

Anything else you want to share?
Coy Melancon: Go like and follow my social media platforms (Facebook:
@CoyMelancon, Instagram: @Jcmj_93)! You will get to know who I really am
and what I do. I have some exciting things coming up there to show the cowboy
way of life.

Chris Becker: It’s been a great opportunity being a part of this show, and I’m
excited for the future opportunities that will potentially come from the experience!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Celebrity Spotlight: The Garcias Cast
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: The Garcias Cast

April 18, 2022 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Noah Weisberg
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Noah Weisberg

April 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Ex on the Beach Star Ray Gantt

April 7, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

American Song Contest Finale Recap for 5/9/2022
1 0
2 min read

American Song Contest Finale Recap for 5/9/2022

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano
Tony Award Nominations Announced
0 0
10 min read

Tony Award Nominations Announced

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano
All Three FBIs Renewed on CBS
0 0
3 min read

All Three FBIs Renewed on CBS

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Power of Positive Thinking
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Power of Positive Thinking

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano