May 24, 2022

Tune in Alert: Chuggington

Sammi Turano May 23, 2022
Summer of 2022 brings an exciting new kids adventure to Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO. Preschoolers will journey into the exciting world of the popular animated series “Chuggington” in the traintastic Chuggington Adventure Depot. This all-new immersive experience allows Silver Dollar City’s youngest guests to become their favorite Chugger characters, like Wilson, Brewster and Koko, as they explore the unique, wall-to-wall recreation of the world of Chuggington beginning June 11.

Kids step into their very own trainee Chugger chosen from the modern and colorful fleet of train engines and take off on a live, interactive adventure of free-play fun. From riding the rails to chugging backwards and dancing along with their Chugger friends, kids will also explore their favorite Chuggington locations such as The Roundhouse, The Ice Cream Factory and The Repair Shed.

Chuggington, enjoyed by train-loving preschoolers, is currently airing on A-list broadcast networks and key streaming platforms in over 100 countries.  Preschoolers can view the series on Hulu, DisneyNow and YouTube, where it has registered more than a billion views and has more than 1.3 million subscribers on its U.S. channel.

