Tony Award Nominations Announced

Tony Award nominations were announced today by Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry for THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®, which will air live coast-to-coast Sunday, June 12 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. As previously announced, Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tony Awards, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, with exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced shortly.

This year, “A Strange Loop” leads with 11 nominations.

Nominees for THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS were selected by an independent committee of 29 theater professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 2022 Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The list of nominations follows.

Nominations for the 2022 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards:

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing

Best Play

“Clyde’s”

Author: Lynn Nottage

Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara

“Hangmen”

Author: Martin McDonagh

Producers: Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Atlantic Theater Company, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization, Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment, Playful Productions, The Royal Court Theatre

“The Lehman Trilogy”

Author: Stefano Massini, Ben Power

Producers: National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins

“The Minutes”

Author: Tracy Letts

Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

“Skeleton Crew”

Author: Dominique Morisseau

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove

Best Musical

“Girl from the North Country”

Producers: Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O’Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Lustbader, The Old Vic, Matthew Warchus, Kate Varah, Georgia Gatti, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett

“MJ” Producers: Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertaiment, Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, James L. Nederlander, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Latitude Link, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd, John Gore Organization, Sandy Robertson, Ed Walson, Peter W. May, CJ ENM, Martin Bandier, Michael Cassel Group, Albert Nocciolino, Playful Productions, Ken Schur, Willette & Manny Klausner, Doug Morris, Michael David, Estate of Michael Jackson “Mr. Saturday Night” Producers: James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization, Howard Tenenbaum, Barry and Fran Weissler “Paradise Square” Producers: Garth H. Drabinsky, Peter LeDonne, Jeffrey A. Sine, Matthew C. Blank, Joe Crowley, RSR Finance LLC, Hunter & Mariana Milborne, Len Blavatnik, Joseph Coffey, Sherry Wright & Craig Haffner, Bernard Abrams, James Scrivanich, Rick Chad, Arthur M. Kraus, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Brian Luborsky, Gilbert & Elisa Palter, The Shubert Organization, Terry Schnuck, Urban One, Inc., Robert Wolf, Richard Stursberg, Mark W. Everson, Sanjay Govil, Jeremiah J. Harris, Amabel James, Sheila C. Johnson, Dennis Mehiel, Louise H. & John G. Beard, Henry R. Muñoz, III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, Walter Swett, Zachary Florence, Berkeley Repertory Theatre “SIX: The Musical” Producers: Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, Kevin McCollum, Chicago Shakespeare Theater “A Strange Loop” Producers: Barbara Whitman, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, A Choir Full Productions, Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Frank Marshall, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Joey Monda, Richard Mumby, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Malley, Cody Renard Richard, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul Charles, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons

Best Revival of a Play “American Buffalo” Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Suna Said Maslin, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris and Darren P. Deverna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” Producers: Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons, Kenneth Teaton, Ellen Ferguson and Vivian Phillips, Willette and Manny Klausner, Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Valencia Yearwood, One Community, Audible, Dennis Grimaldi, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Knight Narang, Grace Nordhoff/Mickalene Thomas, Angelina Fiordellisi/Caiola Productions, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett “How I Learned to Drive” Author: Paula Vogel Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, Vineyard Theatre “Take Me Out” Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara “Trouble in Mind” Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow Best Revival of a Musical “Caroline, or Change” Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow, Lot’s Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, Chambers -D’Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci “Company” Producers: Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization, Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Anapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove – REG, Hornos – Mollenberg, Levine – Federman – Adler, Beard – Merrie – Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee – Sachs, Berinstein – Lane/42nd.club, Boyett – Miller/Hodges – Kukieiski, Finn – DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong – Ross/Gilad – Rogowsky, Boardman – Koenigsberg/Zell – Seriff, Concord Theatricals – Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams – May, deRoy – Brunish/Jenen – Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi – Lerner – Ketner, Maggio – Abrams/Hopkins – Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, Jujamcyn Theaters “The Music Man” Producers: Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton, Fictionhouse

Best Book of a Musical “Girl from the North Country” Connor McPherson “MJ” Lynn Nottage “Mr. Saturday Night” Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel “Paradise Square” Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre “Flying Over Sunset” Music: Tom Kitt Lyrics: Michael Korie “Mr. Saturday Night” Music: Jason Robert Brown Lyrics: Amanda Green “Paradise Square” Music: Jason Howland Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare “SIX: The Musical” Music & Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss “A Strange Loop” Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy” Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy” Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy” David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive” Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo” Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues” David Threlfall, “Hangmen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth” LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind” Ruth Negga, “Macbeth” Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.” Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night” Myles Frost, “MJ” Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man” Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire” Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change” Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset” Sutton Foster, “The Music Man” Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square” Mare Winningham, “Girl from the North Country” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Alfie Allen, “Hangmen” Chuck Cooper, “Trouble in Mind” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out” Ron Cephas Jones, “Clyde’s” Michael Oberholtzer, “Take Me Out” Jesse Williams, “Take Me Out” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Uzo Aduba, “Clyde’s” Rachel Dratch, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” Kenita R. Miller, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew” Julie White, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” Kara Young, “Clyde’s”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Matt Doyle, “Company” Sidney DuPont, “Paradise Square” Jared Grimes, “Funny Girl” John-Andrew Morrison, “A Strange Loop” A.J. Shively, “Paradise Square” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Jeannette Bayardelle, “Girl from the North Country” Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night” Jayne Houdyshell, “The Music Man” L Morgan Lee, “A Strange Loop” Patti LuPone, “Company” Jennifer Simard, “Company” Best Scenic Design of a Play Beowulf Boritt, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, “Skeleton Crew” Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy” Anna Fleischle, “Hangmen” Scott Pask, “American Buffalo” Adam Rigg, “The Skin of Our Teeth” Best Scenic Design of a Musical Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, “Flying Over Sunset” Bunny Christie, “Company” Arnulfo Maldonado, “A Strange Loop” Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, “MJ” Allen Moyer, “Paradise Square” Best Costume Design of a Play Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth” Sarafina Bush, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” Emilio Sosa, “Trouble in Mind” Jane Greenwood, “Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite” Jennifer Moeller, “Clyde’s”

Best Costume Design of a Musical Fly Davis, “Caroline, or Change” Toni-Leslie James, “Paradise Square” William Ivey Long, “Diana, The Musical” Santo Loquasto, “The Music Man” Gabriella Slade, “SIX: The Musical” Paul Tazewell, “MJ” Best Lighting Design of a Play Joshua Carr, “Hangmen” Jiyoun Chang, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy” Jane Cox, “Macbeth” Yi Zhao, “The Skin of Our Teeth” Best Lighting Design of a Musical Neil Austin, “Company” Tim Deiling, “SIX: The Musical” Donald Holder, “Paradise Square” Natasha Katz, “MJ” Bradley King, “Flying Over Sunset” Jen Schriever, “A Strange Loop” Best Sound Design of a Play Justin Ellington, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.” Palmer Hefferan, “The Skin of Our Teeth” Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, “The Lehman Trilogy” Mikaal Sulaiman, “Macbeth” Best Sound Design of a Musical Simon Baker, “Girl from the North Country” Paul Gatehouse, “SIX: The Musical” Ian Dickinson for Autograph, “Company” Drew Levy, “A Strange Loop” Gareth Owen, “MJ”

Best Direction of a Play Lileana Blain-Cruz, “The Skin of Our Teeth” Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy” Neil Pepe, “American Buffalo” Les Waters, “Dana H.” Best Direction of a Musical Stephen Brackett, “A Strange Loop” Marianne Elliott, “Company” Conor McPherson, “Girl from the North Country” Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, “SIX: The Musical” Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ” Best Choreography Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” Warren Carlyle, “The Music Man” Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, “SIX: The Musical” Bill T. Jones, “Paradise Square” Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ” Best Orchestrations David Cullen, “Company” Tom Curran, “SIX: The Musical” Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country” Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, “MJ” Charlie Rosen, “A Strange Loop” Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories Special Tony Award James C. Nicola Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award Robert E. Wankel Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) Broadway for All Emily Grishman Feinstein’s/54 Below United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE

Tony Nominations by Production “A Strange Loop” – 11 “MJ” – 10 “Paradise Square” – 10 “Company” – 9 “The Lehman Trilogy” – 8 “SIX: The Musical” – 8 “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” – 7 “Girl from the North Country” – 7 “The Music Man” – 6 “The Skin of Our Teeth” – 6 “Clyde’s” – 5 “Hangmen” – 5 “Mr. Saturday Night” – 5 “American Buffalo” – 4 “Flying Over Sunset” – 4 “Take Me Out” – 4 “Trouble in Mind” – 4 “Caroline, or Change” – 3 “Dana H.” – 3 “How I Learned to Drive” – 3 “Macbeth” – 3 “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” – 3 “Skeleton Crew” – 3 “Diana, The Musical” – 1 “Funny Girl” – 1 “Lackawanna Blues” – 1 “The Minutes” – 1 “Mrs. Doubtfire” – 1 “Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite” – 1

