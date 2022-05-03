May 10, 2022

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 5/3/2022

Sammi Turano May 3, 2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
  • Jen’s outfit is oddly cute.
  • I am so proud of Jackie for making her health a priority.
  • Teresa is not allowed to scream. Yeah, I don’t think she will follow that rule.
  • Dolores has a new man! She looks so happy!
  • I would not want to meet Dolores in a dark alley. I am the biggest Dolores STAN, but she is like me, push hard enough and it is all over.
  • Can’t Dolores understand both sides?
  • WTF is Jennifer talking about? She seems to want everyone to kiss her ass and doesn’t like that Dolores and Margaret call her out.
  • I am so confused about all the yelling….apparently Jennifer and Dolores hate each other, Margaret and Melissa hate Jennifer and Jennifer is just screaming?
  • Maybe Jackie should have used a better choice of words, but she was right.
  • I don’t want to hear the word analogy either, Melissa.
  • So basically, everyone is digging on everyone?
  • Jennifer seems to be the common denominator in all this drama, just saying.
  • The men make this entire franchise. As an aside, I would love to see an Ultimate Guys Trip.
  • I know Teresa is in her love bubble, but I truly hope that Luis treats her as well as she is saying.
  • The caveman and Oprah….Andy, don’t you ever change!
  • It is nobody’s business if Teresa wants to sign a prenup.
  • Dolores is so diplomatic about not being at the engagement party, but you can totally see the hurt in her eyes.
  • I know Melissa and Teresa are not close, but I understand why Melissa is so hurt by not being a bridesmaid. I didn’t realize how much she did for Teresa and Joe’s parents.
  • If I get married, I’m eloping. Same, Dolores, same.
  • Wait, what? Teresa wanted Melissa to postpone her wedding so Teresa wouldn’t be pregnant at the wedding? WHAT?
  • Joey makes a valid point about it being disrespectful to not have Melissa in the wedding.
  • The Gorgas/Giudices need to let this drama GO.
  • Was there a black out by coincidence or did they do it on purpose?
  • All roads lead back to Melissa. We got it!
  • I still don’t see what Gia did wrong? She didn’t like Joey talking about her dad and grandparents. That is her right.
  • Wow, we are really getting lots of old school footage. I love it!
  • You just air slapped me! Why did this make me laugh so hard?
  • Wow, Joey is quitting because of this bitch boy debacle?
  • More next week, stay tuned!

