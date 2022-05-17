Read Time:2 Minute, 4 Second
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 5/17/2022
- Jennifer is so conniving, and I am here for it! She is my favorite in this reunion! The calling everyone out and calling the hotel to check on Bill after the affair was brilliant.
- Margaret thinking Jennifer was faking her emotions is kind of cruel….just saying.
- Jennifer resonating with Margaret over the love she has for her mom is such a beautiful thing.
- I am crying listening to Margaret talking about her mom having PTSD over the situation in Ukraine. I want to hug her and Marge Sr.
- The househusbands need their own show.
- Bill kind of reminds me of Tony Dovolani….just a calm, soothing presence on screen.
- Did Frankie say Paulie looks like Buzz Lightyear?
- Dolores looks PISSED at Frankie with how is talking about her boyfriend. I hope they don’t have a falling out over this.
- Louie seems to be explaining things, but Teresa and Margaret are still fighting over the entire situation.
- Is anyone noticing how Teresa and Louie are evading every question and comment from Andy and Margaret?
- Louie likes Sex and the City? All righty then!
- Evan being so supportive of Jackie is so incredible. We all deserve a partner like this.
- I am glad Bill is owning everything and being honest about the affair and ramifications.
- This fight with Jennifer and Melissa is never going to end, is it?
- Wait, how did Frankie get involved in the Evan affair drama? I thought Jennifer was the one digging in the first place.
- Jennifer, I was on your side this entire reunion, what are you doing, girl? You keep digging yourself deeper and deeper into this mess.
- Louie got let go from his job over the show? That is horrible. However, Teresa should stop being so argumentative.
- Whoa, I have never seen Andy get this angry.
- For someone who doesn’t want drama, Louie is involved with the wrong people.
- WOW, did Louie seriously say if you love me, you will calm down?
- Teresa needs to stop this whole thing with Margaret, she is only making things worse.
- Andy is really losing patience with Teresa and Margaret.
- Wait, wasn’t Traci supposed to be at the reunion? Did they just forget about her?
- I said it before, and I will say it again…I am so proud of Jackie and truly hope she is going to be okay throughout her recovery.
- Cheers to another amazing season!
