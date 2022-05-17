May 18, 2022

The Real Housewives of Dubai Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano May 17, 2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Caroline Brooks -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9:00pm ET/PT on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.

As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’” When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.

