The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 5/25/2022

0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 32 Second

Why are the ladies going to Crystal’s earlier than anticipated when she isn’t ready for them to come over? Make it make sense!

I want to give her a lollipop….she looks like she is twelve. I don’t think a twelve-year-old would wear a dress cut that low or that short, but okay! However, it is a cute dress.

Everyone looks like they are dressed for different events–Crystal and Lisa are all dressed up. Dorit is in sweats, everyone else is casual.

How did the invitations Kathy sent out for Paris’s wedding all get lost?

I feel so bad for Dorit and I hope she is going to be okay.

Everyone seems to be against Sutton, but it seems like Garcelle is over the talking about her behind her back.

Did Kyle seriously tell her dogs not to drink her Belvedere?

Now I want Jack in the Box…..and it is so cute Kyle loves her fast food.

I love the amethyst butterfly Garcelle got….I am into crystals as well and would totally buy this for my house.

Wearing things twice is not the worst thing in the world? Is Erika serious right now? Of all the things going on, that is her worry? WTF?

Poor Kyle seems to have serious PTSD right now. I feel so bad for her.

Why the hell is Erika dressed like she is trying to channel the love child of Cher Horowitz and Vanilla Ice?

I love seeing these women eat fast food burgers and fries….it is so realistic and cute.

Diana has designers sent to her house, while Crystal outlet shops her designer stuff or waits to get a deal. No word on if her $95,000 purse that can fit a tampon and a TikTac was purchased on sale or as a deal. I can’t remember what she said when she showed it off last season and I sure as hell not looking it up because I don’t care about an ugly purse.

Garcells is right, it is sad to see Dorit be so sad and unable to dress up like before.

What is the big deal about having breath spray? Has Crystal never heard of Binaca?

Sutton talking about her experience with guns and how they are triggering breaks my heart.

Sharida’s outfit is gorgeous!

Cartier starter kit? Is that really a thing? As an aside, am I the only one who thinks this so-called designer jewelry looks like stuff little kids use to play Pretty Pretty Princess?

This event tonight is kind of annoying me….and why is Diana paying for Crystal’s things?

Diana’s kid has the same walking toy as my goddaughter—welcome to our learning farm, there’s a lot to show you! Shapes and colors and numbers too, there’s a lot to do! Can you tell I love playing with her?

Why is Sutton crushing up her food?

Did Kyle’s dog just steal Rinna’s food?

Garcelle forcing the women to bring up what they were saying about Sutton in front of Sutton was a power move in itself.

Fight to begin in 3……….2……….1……….

So now it is the Let’s Shame Sutton Party….which is really rich coming from women who bullied Denise Richards over an alleged affair and Lisa Vanderpump over Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy.

What the hell is Crystal so triggered about? I am genuinely confused.

I HATE when people talk about me in front of me as if I am not even there….Sutton is being a lot classier than I am at this point.

Erika making this about her and the issues she is having WHILE attacking Sutton is not really appropriate.

How is Rinna the voice of reason tonight?

This fight is high school levels of petty. I am so over it already.

I am so confused by Crystal breaking down like this….I understand she is upset, but confused as to what exactly triggered her….and I really want to know so I can understand.

Nobody even noticed Kyle’s dog stealing food.

Is Erika napping Jacqueline Laurita style?

Garcelle is right, let everyone have their feelings!

Kyle jumping on Erika and grinding on her was….random?

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media