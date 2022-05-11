Read Time:2 Minute, 7 Second
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere Snark and Highlights for 5/11/2022
- The robbery at Dorit’s house had me SHOOKETH!
- Paris Hilton’s wedding invites probably cost more than my entire college education.
- Did Lisa say ‘call me Dorit Light?’
- The London Bridge is so beautiful. I also had to laugh when Jagger was alllll about the candy. Same, Jagger, same.
- Portia has become such a beautiful young lady. I am glad she is doing better.
- It looks like Sutton and Garcelle are having a fun girls’ weekend combined with a charity event.
- It is so heartbreaking seeing some of Lois’s last moments on the show/being alive. Say what you want about Rinna, but she truly loved her mother.
- Is the Sutton/Lisa ThankYouGate going to be a big storyline this season?
- I am so glad that Crystal and Sutton are getting along better.
- How do you not remember ordering Taco Bell?
- Erika doesn’t remember threatening Sutton? I am glad Garcelle is calling her out and telling her to apologizing.
- Erika is still in denial about having nothing to do with the money that was supposed to go to widows and orphans. Telling Bravo to do the due diligence and cursing out the poor producer was such a gross thing to do. Telling people to more or less google the information more or less shows me she still doesn’t care about anything.
- I am so glad Garcelle is asking all the hard questions and trying to get the information from Erika–even though Erika isn’t giving any sort of straight answer.
- Wait–get divorced when she can? What?
- My heart is so broken for Dorit–I cannot even begin to imagine what she was feeling in that moment and thinking she was going to die/have her kids get hurt.
- I usually like Sutton, but why is she bringing up her issues after Dorit was held at gunpoint? WTF is her problem? Even if she doesn’t like Dorit, she could show some sympathy!
- Why did Kyle keep her door unlocked when her friend was just robbed? I lock EVERYTHING.
- MAURICIO! He is always so gracious and sweet.
- Kyle wearing her pjs when hosting an event is such a freaking MOOD.
- I am just so glad the kids didn’t know what happened.
- I want to hug Dorit and help her through this….same with PK. They are lucky having great friends by their side.
- Dorit really needs to talk to someone and not be alone during this time.
- More next week, stay tuned!
