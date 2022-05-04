May 10, 2022

The Masked Singer: Two Eliminations, One Advances to Finale

Jules Lavallee May 4, 2022
Tonight, two more celebrities went home on The Masked Singer.

It was a tough competition, but in the end, we sadly had to say goodbye to Space Bunny and Queen Cobras. The Prince will be moving on to the finale in just a few short weeks.

Check out the identities of the eliminated acts below:

“QUEEN COBRAS” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/pgSZ8LAqcBk

“QUEEN COBRAS” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/FaeSJkFXYww

 

“SPACE BUNNY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/7s4mnLk2Ewg

“SPACE BUNNY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/H-sB5-iKr0M

