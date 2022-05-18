May 19, 2022

The Masked Singer: The Top Three Revealed

Sammi Turano May 18, 2022
The Masked Singer: The Top Three Revealed

First Place

“FIREFLY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/sNSG9C4Dmoo

“FIREFLY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/uDe33MMGz5I

 Second Place

“RINGMASTER” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/IRtf4pwYYs4

“RINGMASTER” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/VxEZ-uYOK4Y

 Third Place

“PRINCE” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/mMk0KWk_O9Y

“PRINCE” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/1dcm422bD30

