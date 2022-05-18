0 0 The Masked Singer: The Top Three Revealed First Place “FIREFLY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/sNSG9C4Dmoo “FIREFLY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/uDe33MMGz5I Second Place “RINGMASTER” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/IRtf4pwYYs4 “RINGMASTER” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/VxEZ-uYOK4Y Third Place “PRINCE” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/mMk0KWk_O9Y “PRINCE” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/1dcm422bD30
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Happy
0 0 %
Sad
0 0 %
Excited
0 0 %
Sleepy
0 0 %
Angry
0 0 %
Surprise
0 0 %
Social Media
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Continue Reading
More Stories
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 5/18/2022
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Little Slap and Tickle
ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Houseguest