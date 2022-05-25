May 26, 2022

So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022

Sammi Turano May 25, 2022
1 min read
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: A contestant at the Los Angeles auditions for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, May 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Mike Yarish/FOX
Second night of auditions, here we go! Since it went super-fast and was kind of hard to follow, I just listed who made it through and who was eliminated

The Yeses:

James Lord Finn–Street Dancer

Brianna Grey–Street Dancer (and James’s girlfriend!)

Jordin Suwalski–Contemporary

Shafar DelGado–Hip hop

Carter Williams–Ballroom

Keaton Kermode–Contemporary

Alexis Warr–Ballroom

Beau Harmon–Broadway

Zyiasia Knighton–ballet/contemporary

The Nos:

Jermaine Barber-Krump

Ohiole Dibua–Hip hop

Camryn Bridges–Jazz

Austin Lee–Jazz

Alyssa Marie Muna–Ballet

More next week, stay tuned!

