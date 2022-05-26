0 0

Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Sad news for Hollywood today. Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas, has died. He was 67 years old.

Deadline reported that he passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was there shooting the film Dangerous Waters. No cause of death has been made as of press time.

In addition to his extensive film work, Ray also appeared in Family Guy, Another World, Just Shoot Me and Young Sheldon, as well as many other television shows. He also did voiceover work for Grand Theft Auto:Vice City in 2002.

At the time of his death, he had several projects lined up, including Cocaine Bear, Dangerous Waters, The Substance and April 29, 1992.

He is survived by fiancee Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

