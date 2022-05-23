0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 1 Second

People Magazine Investigates Premiere News

True-crime leaders ID and PEOPLE partner for a bone-chilling sixth season of the hit series, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES. Anchored by original reporting from PEOPLE’s award-winning true crime editorial team, the series transports viewers to the front row of America’s most gripping and unbelievable crimes and has ranked as a leading ID title since its premiere in 2016. Each hour-long episode is captured through the lens of PEOPLE’s renowned journalists, taking viewers to the scene of the crime and revealing shocking twists and surprising new details through exclusive interviews, archival footage and emotional first-hand accounts from survivors. PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES kicks off the new season with back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 6 at 9/8c on ID and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the talented PEOPLE team once again to welcome a new season of People Magazine Investigates, a series that has consistently ranked among ID’s top titles since its debut in 2016,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “This valuable collaboration allows us to showcase compelling stories from across the nation through the unique lens of PEOPLE’s renowned journalists to present true crime in a way that no other network can provide.”

“No one tells true crime stories like PEOPLE’s editorial team,” said Liz Vaccariello, Editor in Chief, PEOPLE. “With our decades of reporting experience and a commitment to compassionate journalism, we take viewers beyond the horror of the crimes and into the lives of those most affected by them. Investigation Discovery has been an incredible partner and we look forward to continuing our partnership with ID for another successful season of PEOPLE Magazine Investigates.”

The two-hour sixth season premiere episode of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES uncovers the horrific triple murder and double kidnapping of the Groene family that rattles an idyllic lake front community in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Investigators arrive at the Wolf Lodge residence, where mother Brenda Groene, her boyfriend Mark McKenzie and son Slade Groene are discovered bound and bludgeoned within the home – her youngest children, Shasta and Dylan Groene, missing from the scene. When investigators confirm that the missing Groene children are not with other family members, Amber Alerts are issued and a massive search effort fueled by volunteers and law enforcement sets off to find Shasta and Dylan, dead or alive. Across two mind bending hours, viewers will get a first-hand look as investigators uncover every horrifying detail of Shasta’s harrowing escape and rescue and her tireless fight to stay alive.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will air 12 episodes on ID beginning Monday, June 6 at 9/8c. Episodes will be available to stream the same day on discovery+. Additional episode details below:

Mother’s Orders

Premieres Monday, June 13 at 9/8c on ID and Available to Stream on discovery+

A mother’s bond to her daughter is put to the ultimate test when one of them shoots a man dead.

Valley of Death

Premieres Monday, June 27 at 9/8c on ID and Available to Stream on discovery+

Five young people disappear over a span of four years in the rural area of Lewis-Clark Valley, along the Idaho-Washington border. Investigators search for links to the mysterious cases.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios with Emily Snyder, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson, Kurt Spenser for Radley and Liz Vaccariello, Alicia Dennis, and Cynthia Sanz as Executive Producers for PEOPLE. Thomas Cutler is the Executive Producer for ID.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media