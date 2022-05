Network Shows Canceled and Renewed for 2022

“9-1-1”: Renewed for Season 6

“9-1-1: Lone Star”: Renewed for Season 4

“The Big Leap”: Canceled

“Bob’s Burgers”: Renewed for Season 13

“Call Me Kat”: Renewed for Season 3

“The Cleaning Lady”: Renewed for Season 2

“Duncanville”: Season 3 currently airing

“Family Guy”: Renewed for Season 21

“Fantasy Island”: Renewed for Season 2

“The Great North”: Renewed for Season 3

“Our Kind of People”: Canceled

“Pivoting”: Canceled

“The Resident”: Renewed for Season 6

“The Simpsons”: Renewed for Season 34

“Welcome to Flatch”: Renewed for Season 2

NBC

American Auto”: Renewed for Season 2

“The Blacklist”: Renewed for Season 10

“Chicago Fire”: Renewed for Season 11

“Chicago Med”: Renewed for Season 8

“Chicago P.D.”: Renewed for Season 10

“The Endgame”: Canceled

“Grand Crew”: Renewed for Season 2

“Kenan”: Canceled

“La Brea”: Renewed for Season 2

“Law & Order”: Renewed for Season 22

“Law & Order: Renewed for Season 2

“Law & Order: SVU”: Renewed for Season 24

“Manifest”: Season 4 moved to Netflix

“Mr. Mayor”: Canceled

“New Amsterdam”: Renewed for Season 5

“Ordinary Joe”: Canceled

“This Is Us”: Final season concludes May 24

“Young Rock”: Renewed for Season 3

The CW

“4400”: Canceled

“All American”: Renewed for Season 5

“All American: Homecoming”: Renewed for Season 2

“Batwoman”: Canceled

“Charmed”: Canceled

“Dynasty”: Caceled

“The Flash”: Renewed for Season 9

“In the Dark”: Canceled

“Kung Fu”: Renewed for Season 3

“Legacies”: Canceled

“Legends of Tomorrow”: Canceled

“Nancy Drew”: Renewed for Season 4

“Naomi”: Canceled

“The Republic of Sarah”: Canceled

“Riverdale”: Renewed for Season 7

“Roswell, New Mexico”: Canceled

“Stargirl”: Season 3 premiere date TBD

“Superman & Lois”: Renewed for Season 3

“Tom Swift”: Series premiere in May

“Walker”: Renewed for Season 3