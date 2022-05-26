Read Time:1 Minute, 51 Second
Masterchef Junior Highlights for 5/26/2022
- Restaurant takeover night! WOOHOO!
- Team Blue: Grayson (captain), Liya and Molly
- Team Red: A’Dan, Ivy and Eva (captain)
- Each team will have to cook for a group of special people, including Chef Rudy Lopez.
- Menu: charred calamari, diver scallops, seabass with ratatouille and NY steak with various broccoli sides.
- These kids seem to be working really well together, considering how tough this particular challenge is tonight.
- Poor A’Dan and Eva really messed up on the appetizers. One was cooked too quickly and the other wasn’t put in at the right time.
- The red team seems to really be struggling with both cooking and plating.
- The blue team seems to really be on the ball with everything so far.
- A’Dan seems to really be off his game tonight and everyone is picking on him–poor kid.
- Chef Aaron Sanchez seems to really do well in terms of helping the kids. He tells them what is expected, while still being encouraging.
- A’Dan really seems to be stressed out more than ever. I feel so bad for him because the more he tries to fix his mistakes, the more he messes up.
- Talk to your captain, talk to Gordon…how about you all communicate?
- As an aside, I may be old fashioned, but it is a bit disrespectful that they called Chef Gordon Ramsay by his first name. As a kid, I was never allowed to call an adult by their first name unless I was given explicit permission.
- Now the blue team seems to be struggling on the entrees. Poor Lydia is even in tears. It was sweet Chef Gordon Ramsay took time to calm her down.
- I love the reactions of the diners when they find out their meals were made by kids!
- ‘We didn’t break anything, but we definitely burned some stuff’….oh, Ivy, never change, girl!
- Blue team wins! They are in the top five.
- Red team will now have to send someone home.
- Ivy is safe!
- Now it is between Eva and A’Dan…..the one who is SAFE is Eva, which means A’Dan is going home.
- Seeing A’Dan cry is breaking my heart. However, this tribute is sweet.
- More next week, stay tuned.
Social Media
More Stories
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Premiere Recap
So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 5/25/2022