May 26, 2022

Masterchef Junior Highlights for 5/26/2022

Sammi Turano May 26, 2022
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: Contestants in the “Restaurant Takeover” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Thursday, May 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
  • Restaurant takeover night! WOOHOO!
  • Team Blue: Grayson (captain), Liya and Molly
  • Team Red: A’Dan, Ivy and Eva (captain)
  • Each team will have to cook for a group of special people, including Chef Rudy Lopez.
  • Menu: charred calamari, diver scallops, seabass with ratatouille and NY steak with various broccoli sides.
  • These kids seem to be working really well together, considering how tough this particular challenge is tonight.
  • Poor A’Dan and Eva really messed up on the appetizers. One was cooked too quickly and the other wasn’t put in at the right time.
  • The red team seems to really be struggling with both cooking and plating.
  • The blue team seems to really be on the ball with everything so far.
  • A’Dan seems to really be off his game tonight and everyone is picking on him–poor kid.
  • Chef Aaron Sanchez seems to really do well in terms of helping the kids. He tells them what is expected, while still being encouraging.
  • A’Dan really seems to be stressed out more than ever. I feel so bad for him because the more he tries to fix his mistakes, the more he messes up.
  • Talk to your captain, talk to Gordon…how about you all communicate?
  • As an aside, I may be old fashioned, but it is a bit disrespectful that they called Chef Gordon Ramsay by his first name. As a kid, I was never allowed to call an adult by their first name unless I was given explicit permission.
  • Now the blue team seems to be struggling on the entrees. Poor Lydia is even in tears. It was sweet Chef Gordon Ramsay took time to calm her down.
  • I love the reactions of the diners when they find out their meals were made by kids!
  • ‘We didn’t break anything, but we definitely burned some stuff’….oh, Ivy, never change, girl!
  • Blue team wins! They are in the top five.
  • Red team will now have to send someone home.
  • Ivy is safe!
  • Now it is between Eva and A’Dan…..the one who is SAFE is Eva, which means A’Dan is going home.
  • Seeing A’Dan cry is breaking my heart. However, this tribute is sweet.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
