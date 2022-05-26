May 26, 2022

Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed

May 26, 2022
LEGO MASTERS Logo © FOX 2019
Lego Masters revealed their season three contestants, as well as a special sneak preview that will take place on June 5th.

Meet the Contestants:

image002.png

JUSTIN & AUSTIN

City: Albuquerque, NM

Relationship: Doctors

image003.png

EMILY & LIAM

City: Tucson, AZ

Relationship: Mother & Son

image004.png

DAVE & EMILY

Cities: Surrey, BC | Maple Ridge, BC

Relationship: Siblings

image005.png

CHRISTINE & MICHELLE

Cities: West Warwick, RI | Houston, TX

Relationship: Friends

image007.png

NICK & STACEY

City: Toronto, ON | Kelowna, BC

Relationship: Influencers

image008.png

KERRY & PATRICK

Cities: College Grove, TN | Knoxville, TN

Relationship: Grandpappies

image009.png

LIZ & ERIN

Cities: Hudson, MA | Pittsfield, MA

Relationship: Moms

image010.png

BRENDAN & GREG

Cities: Springfield, MO | Weymouth, MA

Relationship: Brothers

image011.png

STEPHEN & STEPHEN

City: Calgary, AB, Canada

Relationship: Firefighters

image012.png

EDDIE & ASIZA

City: Spokane, WA

Relationship: Siblings

image013.png

DREW & MIRANDA

City: Pocatello, ID | Provo, UT

Relationship: Siblings

image014.png

JON & XAVIER

City: Sunnyside, NY | Elmhurst, NY

Relationship: Friends

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
