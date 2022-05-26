Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed
Lego Masters revealed their season three contestants, as well as a special sneak preview that will take place on June 5th.
Meet the Contestants:
JUSTIN & AUSTIN
City: Albuquerque, NM
Relationship: Doctors
EMILY & LIAM
City: Tucson, AZ
Relationship: Mother & Son
DAVE & EMILY
Cities: Surrey, BC | Maple Ridge, BC
Relationship: Siblings
CHRISTINE & MICHELLE
Cities: West Warwick, RI | Houston, TX
Relationship: Friends
NICK & STACEY
City: Toronto, ON | Kelowna, BC
Relationship: Influencers
KERRY & PATRICK
Cities: College Grove, TN | Knoxville, TN
Relationship: Grandpappies
LIZ & ERIN
Cities: Hudson, MA | Pittsfield, MA
Relationship: Moms
BRENDAN & GREG
Cities: Springfield, MO | Weymouth, MA
Relationship: Brothers
STEPHEN & STEPHEN
City: Calgary, AB, Canada
Relationship: Firefighters
EDDIE & ASIZA
City: Spokane, WA
Relationship: Siblings
DREW & MIRANDA
City: Pocatello, ID | Provo, UT
Relationship: Siblings
JON & XAVIER
City: Sunnyside, NY | Elmhurst, NY
Relationship: Friends
