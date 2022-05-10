Law and Order Franchise Renewed on NBC

• NBC has renewed “Law & Order” for a 22nd season and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” for a third season.

• “The iconic ‘Law & Order’ brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

• “Dreams do come true,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

• NBC previously renewed “Law & Order: SVU” for what will be its 24th season, extending its record as the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.

• Since “Law & Order” returned in February 2022, NBC has ranked #1 on Thursday nights in the 18-49 demo with its all “Law & Order” franchise lineup.

—

LAW & ORDER

• Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi star.

• Dick Wolf is creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

• “Law & Order” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

• Based on linear and digital viewing, the revival premiere of “Law & Order” that aired on Feb. 24, 2022 has averaged nearly 13 million total viewers.

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

• Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson star.

• Dick Wolf, Barry O’Brien, Terry Miller, John Polson, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

• “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

• “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is #1 in its 10 p.m. Thursday timeslot in the 18-49 demo and all key adult demos.