May 10, 2022

ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 5/5/2022

Sammi Turano May 6, 2022
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: Contestant Molly in the “Junior Edition: Jalapeño Business” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Thursday, May 5 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
  • Jalapeño popper challenge! I had no idea they were so easy to make.
  • I feel so bad for Molly being yelled at by A’Dan. There is no reason for that.
  • This challenge is giving me such anxiety because the kids are struggling so much.
  • Did Cruz seriously reject a high five from A’Dan?
  • I am glad A’Dan was told not to be mean to his fellow teammates. That being said, I am glad Daphne explained why his behavior wasn’t nice in a kind way.
  • Yellow team—Ivy, Abir and Grayson win with 19 poppers made correctly. Everyone else must do the elimination challenge.
  • Cruz helping Eva put her crab in the sink was the sweetest thing ever.
  • The kids do NOT like the dissection of the crab.
  • The challenge is to make a crab dish out of box crab meat.
  • Jeez Louise, mama’s peas is my new favorite saying.
  • It’s a bit concerning that Ciara won’t taste her dish before presenting it to the judges.
  • Ciara’s black bean crab cake sounds delightful, but it is lacking flavor.
  • A’Dan’s crab cake fell apart and even though he tried to save it, the judges are disappointed in him.
  • Liya’s crab meat dumplings look amazing and are by far my favorite dish of the night.
  • Cruz’s crab pasta dish sounds delicious, however, I think an angel hair pasta would have worked better.
  • Eva’s Vietnamese crab omelet is probably the most unique dish of the night.
  • Molly’s crab eggs Benedict dish is so different, I feel so bad it didn’t come out the way she wanted.
  • You learn every time you make a mistake. What a lesson everyone needs to learn! Thank you, Daphne.
  • Liya, Eva and Cruz are all safe from elimination.
  • The young chef going home tonight is Ciara.
  • Why is Molly crying? I want to hug her!
  • A bakery and a cooking class for kids with disabilities? Get it, Ciara and I will be there to help promote the heck out of both!
  • More next week, stay tuned.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
