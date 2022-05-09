May 10, 2022

American Song Contest Finale Recap for 5/9/2022

Sammi Turano May 9, 2022
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST -- “The Live Grand Final” Episode 108 -- Pictured: Riker Lynch (CO) -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • It is so hard to believe we are at the finale!
  • The top ten are: Tyler Braden, Riker Lynch, Allen Stone, Jordan Smith AleXa, Ni/Co, Chloe Fredericks, Grant Noche, Michael Bolton and Tenelle.
  • Each finalist performs their song one last time to try and win over America’s votes and vie for the honor of being ASC’s first winner.
  • I am impressed with each and every one of these performances and literally have no idea how America is going to choose a winner.
  • Snoop Dogg mentoring each contestant also makes me really happy. He seems to really love these contestants and it is very sweet.
  • Jimmie Allen is always such a delight to listen to…I am so glad he has made it big since his Idol days and I cannot wait to hear more from him in the future.
  • This points system is confusing AF. However, Tyler and Allen seem to be in the head so far.
  • Okay, so it seems as if each region is giving points to each singer and the top point earner is put in the lead.
  • Tyler and Allen are still neck and neck.
  • Now Jordan is gaining on them!
  • It seems like either Allen or Tyler are going to win at this point.
  • What happens if there is a tie between the singers? Do they have a sing off?
  • Allen is in the lead thanks to the jury votes, but we still need to see how America voted!

America’s Votes Combined w/ Jury points:

  • Riker–503
  • Tenelle–366
  • Grant–366
  • Michael–338
  • Chloe–267
  • Alexa–710
  • Ni/Co–285
  • Jordan–407
  • Tyler–251
  • Allen–359

ALEXA FROM OKLAHOMA WINS!!! MAZEL TOV! CONGRATULATIONS! YAY!

That’s it for this season! Thanks for following!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

