2022 DAYTIME EMMY NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today the nominees for the 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS. Winners will be announced LIVE Friday, June 24 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This year marks the 16th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. The last time they aired on the Network was 2021.

In addition, the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream Saturday, June 18 (LIVE online, 9:00 PM, ET/6:00 PM, PT) at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv). The final determination of categories presented on the CBS broadcast and Creative Arts ceremony will be announced closer to their respective airdates.

2022 DAYTIME EMMY NOMINATIONS

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Counter Space (Vice TV)

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (discovery+)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Judge Mathis (SYNDICATED)

Judy Justice (IMDbTV)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Dogs (Netflix)

Guy! Hawaiian Style (discovery+)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love (PBS)

Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel Television Network)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM Dream Home Makeover (Netflix) Home Work (Magnolia Network) Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines (MasterClass) Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration (MasterClass) This Old House (PBS | Roku) OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS) First Film (Netflix) If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV) Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime) Music’s Greatest Mysteries (AXS TV) One Symphony, Two Orchestras (PBS) Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com) OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC) Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch) Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch) Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED) Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) Hot Ones (Complex Networks) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED) Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC) OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED) Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED) Extra (SYNDICATED) Inside Edition (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX – Multiple Networks) 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC) Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story (Apple TV+) Recipe for Change (YouTube Originals) Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch) The Black Church (PBS) Hunger Interrupted (YouTube.com) The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital) On the Rise Legacy (Eater) OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix) You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT The Drew Barrymore Show, MORE Barry-more (SYNDICATED) Dr. Phil, Crossroads (SYNDICATED) Entertainment Tonight, Treat Yourself (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless (CBS) Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC) Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC) Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives (NBC) OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS) Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives (NBC) John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital (ABC) Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS) Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC) OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN ADRAMA SERIES: ACTOR Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless (CBS) Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC) Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC) Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC) Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS) William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital (ABC) Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital (ABC) OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC) Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS) Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals (Tastemade) Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix) Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network) Christopher Kimball, Milk Street (PBS) OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal (CBS) Steve Harvey, Family Feud (SYNDICATED) Leah Remini, People Puzzler (Game Show Network) Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch) Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View (ABC) Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED) Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch) Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+) OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC) Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living (PBS) Gary Bredow, Start Up (PBS) Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS) Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED) Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) Kevin O’Connor, This Old House (PBS | Roku) Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town (Netflix) OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES Beyond Salem (Peacock) Days of Our Lives (NBC) General Hospital (ABC) The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS) The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED) Start Up (PBS) Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES Beyond Salem (Peacock) Days of Our Lives (NBC) General Hospital (ABC) The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Cat People (Netflix) Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix) The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix) Samantha Brown’s Places to Love (PBS) Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC) Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) The Good Road (PBS) The View (ABC) OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION Cat People (Netflix) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) Penguin Town (Netflix) Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG “Grateful for It All,” The Young and the Restless (CBS) “Next to You,” The Young and the Restless (CBS) “Talks with Mama Tina Theme Song,” Talks With Mama Tina (Facebook Watch) OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) The View (ABC) Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED) The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) The View (ABC) The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY Culture Quest (PBS) Growing Floret (Magnolia Network) In Our Hands: The Battle for Jerusalem (CBN) Penguin Town (Netflix) Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Cat People (Netflix) Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix) Penguin Town (Netflix) Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com) Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS) The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) The Good Road (PBS) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (SYNDICATED) OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING Days of Our Lives (NBC) Family Feud (SYNDICATED) General Hospital (ABC) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) The Price Is Right (CBS) OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix) Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix) Penguin Town (Netflix) You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Cat People (Netflix) Headspace: Guide to Meditation (Netflix) Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix) Home Work (Magnolia Network) The View (ABC) OUTSTANDING CASTING Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem (NBC | Peacock) Dogs (Netflix) General Hospital (ABC) Start Up (PBS) The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED) The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED) The View (ABC) The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) General Hospital (ABC) Nick Cannon (SYNDICATED) The Young and the Restless (CBS) OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) The Real (SYNDICATED) Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch) The Talk (CBS) The View (ABC) OUTSTANDING MAKEUP General Hospital (ABC) The Real (SYNDICATED) Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED) The View (ABC) OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) The View (ABC)

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

