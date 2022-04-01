Will Smith Resigns from Academy

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy in wake of his actions during this week’s Academy Awards. As previously reported, he slapped comedian Chris Rock after the Everybody Hates Chris made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The King Richard actor released the following statement regarding his decision:

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he said.