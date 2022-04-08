April 8, 2022

Will Smith Banned From Oscars

Sammi Turano April 8, 2022
2 min read
A decision has been made! Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for the next ten years, TVGrapevine has learned. The news comes just a few days after the Men in Black alum resigned from the Academy.

As previously reported, the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscars telecast earlier this month.

The following statement has been released regarding the decision:

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy’s president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

More news will be released as it becomes available.

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
