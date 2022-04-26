Read Time:31 Second
What to Watch: Red Table Talk
- A new episode of “Red Table Talk” with Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin will stream on Wednesday, April 27 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.
- Episode Title / Description: “Kim Basinger + Ireland Baldwin: Living with Anxiety, Panic Attacks + Phobias” | RTT Exclusive: Oscar winner Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin join the Table for their first ever interview together. They open up about their crippling anxiety, panic attacks, phobias and mental health issues that impact millions. Ireland reveals the effects of her parents’ bitter, public divorce and how she learned to heal after hitting her breaking point.
Social Media
More Stories
Transplant Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Earth Day Specials
Bridesman Sneak Peek