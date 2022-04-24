April 24, 2022

Transplant Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano April 24, 2022
Bash and Mags clash while treating a young woman with a rapidly progressing health crisis and an overbearing doctor/father. Bishop confides in Bash about a professional dilemma. June puts herself on the line for patient against the advice of a powerful surgeon. Mags makes a big career decision.

https://nbcreview.com/ccm#!/asset/8856584

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
