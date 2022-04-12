April 12, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022

Sammi Turano April 12, 2022
0 0
3 min read
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 15 Second

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022

  • Dolores, Gabby and Frankie Jr. welcoming Frank home and helping him move is so sweet and cute. The banter makes it so Catania!
  • Frank may have messed up in terms of his relationship with Dolores, but he loves her and the kids in a way all of us deserve to be loved. It may not be romantic love with him and Dolores, but it is a love where you know you are safe and taken care of.
  • It is so heartbreaking seeing Teresa and the girls move out of the home they shared together for so long. Seeing the memories with her parents and Joe is making me cry.
  • I am obsessed with the fridge in Teresa and Louie’s house.
  • Louie honoring Teresa’s parents was beautiful and so unexpected.
  • It’s Nashville….isn’t that like, the West or something? Oh, Melissa!
  • Since when are Jackie and Margaret best friends?
  • How does Melissa not know Nashville is in Tennessee?
  • I am surprised we didn’t see more of Antonia’s Sweet 16.
  • It is so funny how Margaret knows Traci’s realtor from her morning show days.
  • Melissa, just you wait until you are with Ramona on UGT. Just you WAIT. Then you will see room demanding like nobody’s business.
  • I don’t think Margaret would talk to a blogger about Teresa, but I can see why Teresa would think this would happen.
  • The fighting has started before anyone even got unpacked. No shock there.
  • I completely forgot Jennifer was even on this episode. Where have you been hiding, girl?
  • I guess the guys made up?
  • The mechanical bull looks fun, but I am with Dolores and Margaret on this one, I’m too chickenshit to go on!
  • So, Melissa is back on this singing thing again?
  • A green tea shot sounds revolting.
  • Dolores, honey, you spoke too soon. As soon as you said there was no fighting, the fighting began.
  • I honestly don’t think Traci has said three words this episode.
  • Was Teresa escorted out of the bar after she threw everything on the table at Margaret?
  • Tiki is just chilling like he does not give any effs about the fight and thinks there is way too much estrogen in the room.
  • If I took a shot every time Teresa or Margaret said disgusting or white trash, you would need to carry me out of my living room Bill Aydin style.
  • I was completely thrown off when Dolores called Teresa by her maiden name. Then I remembered they have been friends since they were kids, so it makes sense.
  • This entire fight would have made Jerry Springer blush, just saying.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Sponsor
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Sponsor

April 12, 2022 Sammi Turano
American Song Contest Recap for 4/11/2022
0 0
3 min read

American Song Contest Recap for 4/11/2022

April 11, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Cupid
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Cupid

April 11, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022

April 12, 2022 Sammi Turano
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67
0 0
1 min read

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

April 12, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Sponsor
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Sponsor

April 12, 2022 Sammi Turano
Britney Spears is Pregnant!
0 0
1 min read

Britney Spears is Pregnant!

April 11, 2022 Sammi Turano