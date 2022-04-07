April 7, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano April 7, 2022
0 0
3 min read
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Sneak Peek

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 56 Second

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Sneak Peek

Coming up this season:

  • The women attempt to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proves that living this large is more than meets the eye.
  • In true Beverly Hills fashion, however, nothing can keep these ladies away from a good time. There is no shortage of laughs and libations, as they jet-set their way to luxury in Aspen and Punta Mita, Mexico.
  • After intruders break into Dorit Kemsley’s home in a traumatic and life-changing attack, she begins working through the healing process with help from her friends. All but one, that is, whose lack of sympathy leaves ripple effects amongst the group.
  • Sutton Stracke is finally settled into her dream home and ready to play hostess extraordinaire. While she hopes that swiping right will lead to the perfect man, conflicts with the group make her want to swipe left on some of the ladies.
  • Erika Jayne is looking for a fresh start, despite ongoing legal pressures and rumors aplenty in the press following her divorce. When her friends grow concerned that she has gone too far in her quest to move forward, tensions boil over.
  • Lisa Rinna’s world is rocked as she loses a beloved member of her family. Attempting to cope with her new normal, she struggles to keep her emotions in check and her friends are on the receiving end.
  • Reaping the rewards of her hard work, Garcelle Beauvais buys a beach house to enjoy with family and friends. Still, she realizes that long hours dedicated to her talk show and writing her memoir are taking a toll on her relationship with her teenage boys.
  • Having found her footing with the group, Crystal Kung Minkoff takes a more honest approach to expressing her feelings to the ladies. Honesty might not always be the policy, however, and she quickly realizes that the secrets she has held onto may cost her some hard-earned friendships.
  • Much like her friend Crystal, Diana Jenkins is a formidable match for anyone who attempts to cross her. A Bosnian war refugee who married into an astonishing banking fortune, she is no stranger to Beverly Hills’ most elite circles. Following a traumatic miscarriage, Diana is focused on having another baby to complete her family.
  • Kyle Richards is thrilled at the promise of grandchildren when her oldest daughter finally gets engaged. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, lingering family drama intrudes on her happiness.
  • On cloud nine following her daughter’s lavish wedding, Kathy Hilton reconnects with the ladies. This elation is short-lived, however, when simmering resentments with her sister surface.
  • One of Garcelle’s best girlfriends and ex-wife to a prominent Hollywood actor, Sheree Zampino knows the inner workings of this larger-than-life town. Never the wallflower and unafraid to speak her mind, she quickly forms strong opinions about her new friends.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Undone Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Undone Sneak Peek

April 2, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe Sneak Peek

April 2, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Garcias Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Garcias Sneak Peek

April 1, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Sneak Peek
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Sneak Peek

April 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Ex on the Beach Star Ray Gantt

April 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer: A Magical Night
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer: A Magical Night

April 6, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Fox's Summer Schedule
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: Fox’s Summer Schedule

April 6, 2022 Sammi Turano