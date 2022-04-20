April 20, 2022

The Masked Singer: Who Popped Out of The Box?

Sammi Turano April 20, 2022
The Masked Singer: Who Popped Out of The Box?

Tonight, another celebrity was identified on Fox’s The Masked Singer. This reveal has had people buzzing for quite awhile, since it was actually revealed earlier this year.

Yes, tonight was the night we saw Rudy Giuliani on the show. Check out all the action below.

 

