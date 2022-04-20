0 0

Read Time: 18 Second

The Masked Singer: Who Popped Out of The Box?

Tonight, another celebrity was identified on Fox’s The Masked Singer. This reveal has had people buzzing for quite awhile, since it was actually revealed earlier this year.

Yes, tonight was the night we saw Rudy Giuliani on the show. Check out all the action below.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media