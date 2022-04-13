Read Time:24 Second
The Masked Singer: Two More Depart
Tonight, there was another double elimination of Fox’s The Masked Singer.
It was a tight race, but at the end of the night, we said goodbye to Armadillo and Miss Teddy. Check out their eliminations and identities below.
“ARMADILLO” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/ovB5GhwjtEs
“ARMADILLO” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/JbfsSjOd5n8
ARMADILLO IS DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER!
“MISS TEDDY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/izmhnFegFqQ
“MISS TEDDY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/nks586h4QXY
MISS TEDDY IS JENNIFER HOLLIDAY!
Social Media
More Stories
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022
ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Sponsor
American Song Contest Recap for 4/11/2022