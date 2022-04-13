April 14, 2022

The Masked Singer: Two More Depart

Sammi Turano April 13, 2022
Tonight, there was another double elimination of Fox’s The Masked Singer.

It was a tight race, but at the end of the night, we said goodbye to Armadillo and Miss Teddy. Check out their eliminations and identities below.

“ARMADILLO” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/ovB5GhwjtEs

“ARMADILLO” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/JbfsSjOd5n8

ARMADILLO IS DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER!

“MISS TEDDY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/izmhnFegFqQ

“MISS TEDDY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/nks586h4QXY

MISS TEDDY IS JENNIFER HOLLIDAY!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
