April 27, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Masked Singer: Baby Got Back

Sammi Turano April 27, 2022
0 0
1 min read
The Masked Singer: Baby Got Back
0 0
Read Time:12 Second

The Masked Singer: Baby Got Back

Fox’s The Masked Singer revealed another celebrity tonight. Check out the footage below!

“BABY MAMMOTH” UNMASKING:

“BABY MAMMOTH” INTERVIEW:

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Finale Highlights and Snark for 4/26/2022

April 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
American Song Contest Recap for 4/25/2022
0 0
3 min read

American Song Contest Recap for 4/25/2022

April 25, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me What the Kat Dragged In
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me What the Kat Dragged In

April 25, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Masked Singer: Baby Got Back
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer: Baby Got Back

April 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
ID Announces Four Show Renewals
0 0
4 min read

ID Announces Four Show Renewals

April 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 13

April 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
Lego Masters Sneak Peek4
0 0
1 min read

Lego Masters Sneak Peek

April 26, 2022 Sammi Turano