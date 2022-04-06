April 6, 2022

The Masked Singer: A Magical Night

 Sammi Turano April 6, 2022
Tonight, Fox’s The Masked Singer revealed the identity of another contestant. It was a tough competition, but at the end of the night we had to say goodbye to one. Watch the reveal below.

HYDRA is gone, and we saw not ONE but TWO celebrities under the mask. They were none other than magician duo Penn and Teller. The best part? We got to hear Teller’s voice! Check out their post reveal interview below!

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

