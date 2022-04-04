0 0

So You Think You Can Dance Host and Judges Revealed

An all-new season of the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will premiere Wednesday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the season finale of THE MASKED SINGER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The series will introduce a new dynamic judging panel – welcoming home Stephen “tWitch” Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa. Presenter and author Cat Deeley will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series.

The brand-new version will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

After their linear telecasts, all episodes of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will be available on FOX’s free streaming platform, Tubi, as well as Fox Now, Hulu and On Demand.

On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also will serve as showrunner. Visit the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE site at fox.com/dance to view exclusive videos and photos. “Like” SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on Facebook at SoYouThinkYouCanDance. Follow the series on Twitter @DANCEonFOX and on Instagram @DANCEonFOX and join the discussion using #SYTYCD. Follow the Reality Club on Fox on Facebook at RealityClubFOX, on Instagram @RealityClubFOX and on Twitter @RealityClubFOX.

ABOUT CAT DEELEY:

Cat Deeley is an author and one of the foremost television presenters, both in the United States and the U.K. Deeley has received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for her hosting role on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE. Additionally, Deeley won the 2015 and 2012 Critics Choice Award for Best Reality Host for her role on the series. She is a double BAFTA Award winner and published her first book, “The Joy in You,” in 2020.

ABOUT STEPHEN “TWITCH” BOSS:

Stephen “tWitch” Boss continues to make a splash in the entertainment world with his multitude of talents. The memorable contestant, All-Star and judge of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is a staple on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as its resident dancer, DJ and co-executive producer. He most recently was seen as the host of the television series “The Real Dirty Dancing” and “Clash of the Cover Bands.” Boss resides in Los Angeles, with his wife, fellow dance artist and host, Allison, and their three children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

ABOUT MATTHEW MORRISON:

Matthew Morrison is a multi-hyphenate who is recognized for his work on stage and on screen, and has been nominated for a Tony, Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. Morrison became a true household name when he was cast as a series regular on “Glee,” starring as “Mr. Schuester,” the director of the glee club. He most recently starred in “American Horror Story.” He also has starred on Broadway in hits “Hairspray,” “The Light In The Piazza,” “South Pacific” and “Finding Neverland.” Morrison has toured globally with his vast repertoire of music that encompasses his established career across television, stage and recordings.

ABOUT JOJO SIWA:

JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, best-selling author and social media sensation. Siwa has more than 66 million followers on social media and more than 3.7 billion views on YouTube. She was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. She recently wrapped her first-ever concert tour with more than 130 shows, selling out arenas and becoming the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena. Siwa also served as creative director and executive producer of the reality competition series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution,” on which she discovered the new pop group XOMG Pop! She recently was featured in “Dancing with the Stars,” during which she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner and earned a People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2021.

ABOUT MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE

MRC Live & Alternative, a division of global entertainment company MRC, is the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Streamy Awards.” MRC Live & Alternative owns one of the world’s most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. For more information please visit: www.mrcentertainment.com.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL MEDIA & 19 ENTERTAINMENT

Industrial Media is an independent production group with ownership interests and partnerships in production companies Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), B17 Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, This Machine, This Radicle Act, Trilogy Films, and House of NonFiction. Industrial Media companies create and produce multi-platform programming of various genres for audiences worldwide, currently totaling more than 100 series across 35 networks. Key programs include the global hit “American Idol” co-produced by 19 Entertainment for ABC, Sharp Entertainment’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise for TLC; IPC’s Emmy®-winning hit documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath” for A&E, “Indian Matchmaking” and “Night Stalker” for Netflix and “Selena+Chef” for HBO Max; and B17 Entertainment’s “Craftopia” for HBO Max. Additionally, Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina; and more recently, “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy along with prior contestants such as Gabby Barrett, Laci Kaye Booth, Francisco Martin and Julia Gargano. Industrial Media is backed by the private equity firm Crestview Partners, BlackRock Asset Management, and the United Talent Agency. For more details, visit www.industrial-media.com.

