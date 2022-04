0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Grammy Gifting Suite Goodies

Check out what the celebrities took home during this year’s Grammy Awards!

MIAGE SKINCARE

Be present. Míage introduces a new category of transformative skincare

combining waterless micro-molecule formulas, isotonic nutrient delivery, and

human stem cell science. This incredible 5-piece gift set includes: BLOOM La Milpa

Lip Treatment, AWAKENED The Isotonic Eye Elixir, MANIFEST The Day Lotion,

CLARITY The Purifying Wash, and INVOKE The Night Cream.

www.miageskin.com

M ENTERTAINMENT WORKS (MEW)

MEW’s cutting-edge technology generates all of the elements necessary to create a

“performing avatar.” Using existing videos, MEW’s ground-breaking augmented reality

experience generates custom 3D avatars of musicians, dancers, and more delivering

breathtakingly lifelike performances. By way of demonstration, MEW will be reviving

legendary blues musician Robert Johnson in the GRAMMY Gift Lounge for a special oneof-a-kind performance.

www.mew.ltd

CEEK VR METAVERSE

The Ceek Virtual Reality Headset offers great HD viewing resolution. Virtual viewing simulates 1,000in

screen display with ample room for eyeglasses, 360° immersive 3D viewing and lightweight with fully

adjustable straps. Ceek provides a Virtual Reality app with exclusive music concerts and behind-thescenes extras from top artists like Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Demi Lovato, and more. Discover amazing

games, 360 videos, and other experiences from the iOS or android with your Ceek Virtual Reality

headset.

www.ceek.com

COMA TOES

Coma Toes are a new brand of chic lounge slipper. They have a puffy-coat nylon upper and a sneaker

sole so you can wear them anywhere you relax!

www.comatoes.us

GROSSE JAPAN

Founded in 1907, Grossé is award-winning museum-quality costume jewelry using a unique six-layer

plating method and precious metals. It was famously worn by both Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo.

Grossé’s extensive line also includes a gender-free collection.

www.grosse-onlineshop.com

PETA x NEWTON RUNNING

PETA is helping GRAMMY®

stars run toward a kinder planet by wearing vegan! This year’s Presenters and

Performers can reduce their ecological footprint by choosing shoes, clothing, and accessories that are

free of leather and other animal-derived materials, like Newton Running’s vegan shoes, featuring

patented active technology that delivers unprecedented cushioning and responsiveness to help people

run better, faster, and healthier, while also being kind to animals and the planet.

www.peta.org

www.newtonrunning.com

ROSE BOX NYC

Rose Box NYC is the premier luxury long lasting flower atelier in New York City. By combining the alluring

and natural beauty of the rose and their proprietary preservation process, Rose Box NYC produces

unforgettable floral arrangements that last for an entire year with absolutely no maintenance required.

Their arrangements stay fresh, vibrant and beautiful and are hand crafted to make any moment or any

space one to remember. Our 4 Rose Jewelry Box is the perfect mix of function and beauty. Featuring

four of our signature long lasting real roses in a one of a kind acrylic box, this arrangement is truly a

show stopper and makes for the perfect showcase for all of your favorite jewelry and accessories.

www.roseboxnyc.com

SKINNY SBU SOCKS

Africa’s #1 sock brand. Designed and made in South Africa by Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 recipient and

GQ Africa Best Dressed Man Skinny Sbu.

www.skinnysbustore.com

TOPGOLF

With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor

hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and

more. Topgolf entertains more than 30 million guests annually at over 70 locations across the globe.

Talent will receive one VIP gift certificate that gives them access to the Topgolf National VIP Relations

team who will assist them in reserving a visit at the all-new Topgolf Ontario, CA or Topgolf El Segundo,

CA venues opening in the Spring of 2022. This certificate includes one reserved golf bay (6 guests total)

plus complimentary game play and upgraded club rentals during their visit.

www.topgolf.com

TURBOFLEX EYEWEAR (by ASPEX EYEWEAR GROUP)

TurboFlex ̶a worldwide patented technology ̶is the first and only eyewear designed with a 360 degree

rotating hinge to maintain fit, ensure maximum comfort, and resist the impact of life’s everyday twists

and turns. Select frames also feature magnetic EasyClip lenses that can instantly add protection from

UVA and UVB rays, or blue light. Available for Men, Women, and Children.

www.TurboFlexEyewear.com

WOWWEE

Can You Resist the Squish? Introducing My Squishy Littles by WowWee – adorable interactive characters

with BIG personalities and bodies that POP!

https://wowwee.com/my-squishy-little

