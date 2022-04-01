0 0

Read Time: 42 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baconer

Like most people, I eat bacon on a regular basis. It is a versatile food that can be eaten on its own or paired with other foods.

I recently discovered the king of all bacons…BACONER! It comes in regular strips, steaks, ground and uncured. Whatever your preference, Baconer has it. They also offer different flavors, including salt and pepper, maple and smoked paprika to give it a little extra kick.

I have enjoyed it with my breakfast, in BLTs and as a snack….and every time I am left with a full belly of delicious flavor. My personal favorite is the salt and pepper, especially when inside a BLT sandwich.

The company also offers several kinds of spices to bring life to all of your favorite dishes.

More information can be found on baconer.com.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media