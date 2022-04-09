April 9, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

Sammi Turano April 9, 2022
Mar 1, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (QB05) speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Sad news for the sports world today. Dwayne Haskins, who was a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 24 years old.

The news was confirmed by ESPN. He was in Florida training with his teammates at the time of his death. The cause of death was being hit by a car.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement regarding Dwayne’s death via social media:

More information will be shared as it becomes available. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
