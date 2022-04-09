0 0

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

Sad news for the sports world today. Dwayne Haskins, who was a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 24 years old.

The news was confirmed by ESPN. He was in Florida training with his teammates at the time of his death. The cause of death was being hit by a car.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement regarding Dwayne’s death via social media:

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

More information will be shared as it becomes available. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

