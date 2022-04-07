April 7, 2022

Masterchef Junior Quick-Cap for 4/7/2022

Sammi Turano April 7, 2022
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: Guest star Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay in the “Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Thursday, April 7 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
  • Tilly Ramsay is adorable and seems like so much fun to be around.
  • The kids have to make donut holes in the flavors of their choice. The top three get immunity, while the others will compete in the elimination challenge.
  • Freddy hitting on Tilly was hilarious!
  • I am loving the banter between Tilly and Chef Gordon Ramsay.
  • Eva approves of Tilly having a boyfriend because she is older…..yay?
  • Is Freddy eating the messed up donuts?
  • Those donuts look delightful.
  • I don’t remember seeing this Andrew kid before tonight, but he is so cute with his honesty about covering the mistakes in the tower.
  • I have such a soft spot for Freddy. He seems like a sweet kid who wants to do well, but is also a huge perfectionist who gets in his own way. Freddy, if you are reading this, you are wonderful!
  • The top three are Eva, Ivy and Starla.
  • Freddy telling Tilly to call him as she was leaving cracked me up.
  • All the other kids are freaking out over the delicacy ingredients, but Grayson thinks it’s cool.
  • The elimination challenge ingredients include monkfish, sweetbreads, octopus, frog legs and crickets. They must make a meal out of it and can use other pantry ingredients.
  • As someone who cooks at my day job quite a bit, it really bothers me that these kids don’t wear gloves while handling food.
  • Poor Abir got hurt and cut his finger.
  • Molly referring to monkfish as monkey fish is the cutest thing ever.
  • Freddy reminds me of Neville Longbottom from Harry Potter—thank you mom for that comparison.
  • Molly, Freddy, Maclain and Andrew are in the bottom four.
  • Maclain is eliminated.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
