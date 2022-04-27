0 0

ID Announces Four Show Renewals

Sharpen your armchair detective skills and step into warmer weather with the return of four sizzling series on ID. From bone-chilling murder cases rocking Middle America to never-before-seen video footage that looks directly into the eyes of killers, or from crimes caught on tape and then others caught on the web, viewers can indulge in chair-gripping new seasons of MURDER IN THE HEARTLAND, SEE NO EVIL, CRIMES GONE VIRAL and AMERICAN MONSTER, all month long on ID, America’s #1 true crime destination.

“Investigation Discovery is excited to launch new seasons of four fan-favorite titles as part of our all-new May programming slate,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “With season premieres all month long of MURDER IN THE HEARTLAND, SEE NO EVIL, CRIMES GONE VIRAL and AMERICAN MONSTER, as well as new series and specials debuting across ID and discovery+, we are committed to bringing our viewers must-see content produced by their #1 true crime brand.”

ID’s May returning series slate is listed below in order of air date:

INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY/CONCURRENT RETURNING SERIES

MURDER IN THE HEARTLAND

Premieres Monday, May 2 at 9/8c on ID

MURDER IN THE HEARTLAND tells the complex and dramatic story of a murder in an entirely new way. Instead of a detective-led traditional whodunit story, each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents. Each story documents a town and people in the heart of the country and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.

SEE NO EVIL

Premieres Wednesday, May 4 at 9/8c on ID and Available to Stream on discovery+

Living in a surveillance society means everyday actions are caught on camera, mostly of honest citizens going about their routines. Video, however, doesn’t discriminate; criminals also end up on film. SEE NO EVIL presents dramatic stories of crimes being solved with the aid of surveillance cameras. Testimony from police, eyewitnesses and families are woven into re-enactments bolstered by actual security-camera footage, which helps unlock answers to cases that otherwise might have remained unsolved and left dangerous perpetrators at large.

CRIMES GONE VIRAL

Premieres Thursday, May 26 at 9/8c on ID

This series takes viewers inside the riveting stories behind shocking crimes that go viral. From business security and home surveillance cameras, to doorbell, taxi cab, motorcycle, police and cell phone cameras – someone is almost always watching. Gripping footage of kidnappings, break-ins, wild car chases, violent road rage incidents and other crimes rack up millions of views. CRIMES GONE VIRAL goes beyond the jaw-dropping footage to tell the full story.

AMERICAN MONSTER

Premieres Sunday, May 29 at 9/8c on ID and Available to Stream on discovery+

If you looked into the eyes of a killer, would you know? In AMERICAN MONSTER, viewers find out. Never-before-seen-video footage looks straight into the eyes of a killer, hidden in plain sight. Mom next door; dad across the street; the kid who never broke the rules. Anyone can be an AMERICAN MONSTER.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. ID’s true crime programming is also available via the network’s aggregated TV Everywhere offering, IDGO, where fans can access thousands of episodes from the Discovery family of networks. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed. Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

