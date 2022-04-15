Read Time:1 Minute, 45 Second
ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 4/14/2022
- Daphne looks adorable for her baby shower day!
- Aaron riding into the kitchen on a unicorn made me laugh way too hard.
- Unicorns and baby showers….best day ever! Starla is a girl after my own heart.
- Salmon, asparagus, fried tomatoes and quinoa with brownies for dessert from team girl.
- Chicken, broccolini and orzo with strawberry shortcake for dessert from team boy.
- Freddy seems really distracted tonight. I hope he is okay.
- Ciara made the same mistake with the quinoa I often make….not adding the extra cup of water.
- A’Dan and Cruz switched off due to A’Dan having issues with the chicken. He is also upset Freddy is over seasoning the chicken and Grayson is not communicating.
- The guys undercooked the chicken….and Chef Gordon Ramsay is NOT happy.
- The girls overcooked the salmon and undercooked the quinoa. They should use my quinoa recipe—toss it in the trash and make a more sophisticated rice dish instead.
- How did the blue team run out of chicken breasts?
- Whoa….Chef Ramsay is NOT playing around tonight. He just threatened to send all the guys home.
- The guys are really fighting tonight and it is reflecting in their work. They need to get it together if they want to win.
- The women seem to really like the food from both teams, but sadly, some of the women get undercooked chicken.
- What has gotten into A’Dan tonight? He is really picking fights with everyone.
- The guys all want to blame each other instead of taking their own blame.
- How can that brownie dessert be too sweet? It looks delightful!
- The strawberry shortcake looks incredible too. It looks nice and light….the perfect ending for a big meal.
- The winner is……….TEAM GIRL! They are all safe from elimination.
- Abir, Andrew and Grayson are all safe.
- Freddy, A’Dan and Cruz are all in the bottom three due to the raw chicken.
- Freddy is eliminated.
- The chefs all give Freddy words of wisdom and encourage him to continue living his dream.
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
The Masked Singer: Two More Depart
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022
ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Sponsor