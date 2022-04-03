April 3, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/31/2022

Sammi Turano April 3, 2022
0 0
2 min read
ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/31/2022

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: Judge Daphne Oz in the “Junior Edition: All’s Fair At Ren Faire” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Thursday, March 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 33 Second

ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/31/2022

  • Renaissance Faire! I love it! The judges showing up dressed as knights and on horses was epic.
  • It is I, Sir Yells A Lot! Sir Snores A Lot! Queen Daphne! This is the cutest episode ever and we are only five minutes in.
  • Eva and McClain are ‘knighted’ as team captains.
  • My heart breaks for Freddy being picked last. I know he had problems in the pizza challenge, but he seems like a sweet kid.
  • Both meals the kids are making sound delightful.
  • I was today years old when I found out Scotch Eggs existed, but now I kind of want to try one.
  • 51 people seems like a totally random number of people to cook for….why is there an odd one out?
  • I always feel bad seeing the kids messing up and being reprimanded by the judges. I know it is the nature of the beast, but it has to be a lot on them.
  • I just realized both team captains are from New York. It is the NY battle!
  • A’Dan became the new red team captain….I didn’t see that coming at all.
  • It seems like both teams are struggling making the food and getting it out on time.
  • The winner is…..RED TEAM with their pork chops. However, it seemed like everyone also enjoyed the blue team’s chicken legs.
  • I feel bad for the blue team not getting all their food out, but they are at least trying to take responsibility for their actions.
  • Abir, Freddy and Molly are SAFE!
  • Starla, Eva, Jillian and Andrew are in the bottom, with Jillan going home due to the rice not being served.
  • I always love how the judges always give hugs and words of wisdom and the other contestants clap for the departing contestants!
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Masked Singer Reveal for 3/30/2022
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer Reveal for 3/30/2022

March 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Inappropriate Nakedness
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Inappropriate Nakedness

March 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/29/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/29/2022

March 29, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/31/2022
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/31/2022

April 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
Undone Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Undone Sneak Peek

April 2, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe Sneak Peek

April 2, 2022 Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: Baconer
0 0
1 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baconer

April 1, 2022 Sammi Turano