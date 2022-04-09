Read Time:31 Second
ICYMI: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Engaged
Bennifer is giving it another try! Jennifer Lopez (J. Lo) and Ben Affleck, affectionately known as Bennifer, announced last night that the two of them are engaged again.
The couple were initially together in 2002, but eventually ended their relationship. He went on to marry Jennifer Garner, while she married Marc Anthony and got engaged to Alex Rodriguez after her divorce. They reunited in 2021 after J.Lo ended her engagement.
J.Lo shared the news on her personal website, but not before teasing it on her social media pages.
Congratulations to the happy couple.

