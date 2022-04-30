May 10, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Country Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Sammi Turano April 30, 2022
0 0
1 min read
Country Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76
0 0
Read Time:41 Second

Country Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Sad news for the music world today. Legendary country singer Naomi Judd has died. She was 76 years old.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” her daughters Ashley and Wyonna said in a statement.  “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The legendary singer was supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow, along with Wyonna. The two were also set to kick off their farewell tour later this year.

She made her final red carpet appearance earlier this month at the CMT Awards.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones at this time.

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Red Table Talk Remembers Chelsie Kryst
0 0
1 min read

Red Table Talk Remembers Chelsie Kryst

May 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
Country Music World Pays Tribute to Naomi Judd
0 0
6 min read

Country Music World Pays Tribute to Naomi Judd

April 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67
0 0
1 min read

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

April 12, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

American Song Contest Finale Recap for 5/9/2022
1 0
2 min read

American Song Contest Finale Recap for 5/9/2022

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano
Tony Award Nominations Announced
0 0
10 min read

Tony Award Nominations Announced

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano
All Three FBIs Renewed on CBS
0 0
3 min read

All Three FBIs Renewed on CBS

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Power of Positive Thinking
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: How We Roll Recap for The Power of Positive Thinking

May 9, 2022 Sammi Turano