Country Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Sad news for the music world today. Legendary country singer Naomi Judd has died. She was 76 years old.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” her daughters Ashley and Wyonna said in a statement. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The legendary singer was supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow, along with Wyonna. The two were also set to kick off their farewell tour later this year.

She made her final red carpet appearance earlier this month at the CMT Awards.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones at this time.

