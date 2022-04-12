0 0

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Sad news for the comedy world today. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who was known for several iconic roles, including Iago in Aladdin, has died. He was 67 years old.

His family shared the news via social media:

According to his rep, the Celebrity Apprentice alum died of Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia — a heart condition that results in an irregular heartbeat — as the result of the genetic muscular disease, Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

He is survived by his wife Dara and his two children Lily and Max. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

