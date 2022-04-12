Read Time:33 Second
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67
Sad news for the comedy world today. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who was known for several iconic roles, including Iago in Aladdin, has died. He was 67 years old.
His family shared the news via social media:
— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 12, 2022
According to his rep, the Celebrity Apprentice alum died of Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia — a heart condition that results in an irregular heartbeat — as the result of the genetic muscular disease, Myotonic Dystrophy type II.
He is survived by his wife Dara and his two children Lily and Max. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.
Social Media
More Stories
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24
Susan Lucci’s Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84
Traci Braxton Dead at 50