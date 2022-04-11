Read Time:37 Second
Britney Spears is Pregnant!
She’s having a baby one more time. Pop star Britney Spears announced today via Instagram that she is expecting her third child.
Her fiance Sam Asghari also confirmed the news on his own page.
Britney is also mom to Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
The news comes shortly after her thirteen-year conservatorship ended. At the time, she claimed that she was forced to use an IUD to prevent pregnancy, despite the fact that she longed to have another child.
Congratulations to the parents-to-be!
