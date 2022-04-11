April 12, 2022

Britney Spears is Pregnant!

Sammi Turano April 11, 2022
She’s having a baby one more time. Pop star Britney Spears announced today via Instagram that she is expecting her third child.

Her fiance Sam Asghari also confirmed the news on his own page.

 

Britney is also mom to Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The news comes shortly after her thirteen-year conservatorship ended. At the time, she claimed that she was forced to use an IUD to prevent pregnancy, despite the fact that she longed to have another child.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
