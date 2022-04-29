0 0

Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Girl

Surprise! There is a new member of the Bravo family in town! Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen just announced he welcomed a new baby girl, Lucy Eve, to his family. She joins big brother Benjamin, who turned three earlier this year.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” the talk show host, 53, wrote via Instagram.

She was born in New York City at 5:13 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

MAZEL TOV to the Cohen family!

