March 29, 2022

Will Smith, Chris Rock Get Into Altercation at Oscars

Sammi Turano March 27, 2022
It was the slap seen and heard around the world. Moments before Will Smith accepted his Oscar for Best Lead Actor (for his role in King Richard), he got into an altercation with comedian Chris Rock.

Chris, who was a presenter at the awards show, made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He joked about her being in GI Jane due to her shaved head. Will, who was not amused by the joke, stormed the stage and slapped Chris, saying ‘keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.’

 

The audience and viewers thought it was a joke at first, but soon it seemed as if it were a real fight. Will’s publicist and an Oscar producer talked to Will following the incident, while Diddy told the two they were going to solve the issue like family. Denzel Washington is also said to have talked to Will.

This is a developing story.

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
