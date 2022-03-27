0 0

Will Smith Apologizes for Chris Rock Incident During Best Actor Speech

Will Smith apologized for his role in his altercation with Chris Rock during tonight’s Academy Awards broadcast. As previously reported, Will slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, who suffers from alopecia.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of ‘King Richard,’ Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Will said in part during his acceptance speech.

Chris has yet to speak out on the incident.

Story developing…..

