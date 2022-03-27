March 29, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Will Smith Apologizes for Chris Rock Incident During Best Actor Speech

Sammi Turano March 27, 2022
0 0
2 min read
Will Smith Apologizes for Chris Rock Incident During Best Actor Speech
0 0
Read Time:49 Second

Will Smith Apologizes for Chris Rock Incident During Best Actor Speech

Will Smith apologized for his role in his altercation with Chris Rock during tonight’s Academy Awards broadcast. As previously reported, Will slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, who suffers from alopecia.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of ‘King Richard,’ Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Will said in part during his acceptance speech.

Chris has yet to speak out on the incident.

Story developing…..

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Will Smith, Chris Rock Get Into Altercation at Oscars
0 0
2 min read

Will Smith, Chris Rock Get Into Altercation at Oscars

March 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split
0 0
1 min read

Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split

March 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement
0 0
1 min read

Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement

March 13, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

American Song Contest Recap for 3/28/2022
0 0
3 min read

American Song Contest Recap for 3/28/2022

March 28, 2022 Sammi Turano
Wyrmwood Apocalypse Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Wyrmwood Apocalypse Sneak Peek

March 28, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Candy Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: Candy Sneak Peek

March 28, 2022 Sammi Turano
Academy Awards 2022: The Winners
0 0
3 min read

Academy Awards 2022: The Winners

March 27, 2022 Sammi Turano