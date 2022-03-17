0 0

What To Watch: Arctic Circle

Need something to watch? Look no further than Arctic Circle, which drops on Topic TODAY! It is a new season with new stories and shocking moments that will be the topic of many watercooler conversations. Check out a sneak peek below.

ARCTIC CIRCLE Season 2 continues the original, complex crime thriller set in exotic Lapland, combining the tensions of crime investigations and the personal relationships in detective Nina Kautsalo’s life. Season 2 takes Nina back to Russia and through the actions of a Russian secret order (Ordo Paritet), opens a view to the human mind, a twisted sense of justice and a vigilante posse who condemn released criminals to death. Nina’s own sense of justice is tested when it turns out her own father is guilty of murder and an innocent man is on the killing list of Ordo Paritet. Nina’s personal life is full of twists that challenge Nina to find a new meaning for her existence in a situation where the actions of her loved ones have excluded her from her own life.

