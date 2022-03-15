March 15, 2022

Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split

Sammi Turano March 15, 2022
It’s over! Vanderpump Rule stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have ended their marriage. The couple were together for twelve years and wed twice on the show. Their initial marriage took place in 2016, but it was not considered legal due to the loss of their marriage license. They remarried in 2019.

The former couple took to social media to confirm the status of their relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa)

 

Story developing…..

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
