Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split
It’s over! Vanderpump Rule stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have ended their marriage. The couple were together for twelve years and wed twice on the show. Their initial marriage took place in 2016, but it was not considered legal due to the loss of their marriage license. They remarried in 2019.
The former couple took to social media to confirm the status of their relationship.
Story developing…..
