Traci Braxton Dead at 50

Sad news for the music world today. Singer Traci Braxton, who appeared in the reality series Braxton Family Values, has died. She was fifty years old.

According to reports, she had been suffering from esophageal cancer.

The Braxton family released the following statement to the media regarding Traci’s death.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

We are family forever.

Love,

The Braxton Family

