March 12, 2022

Traci Braxton Dead at 50

Sammi Turano
Sad news for the music world today.  Singer Traci Braxton, who appeared in the reality series Braxton Family Values, has died. She was fifty years old.

According to reports, she had been suffering from esophageal cancer.

The Braxton family released the following statement to the media regarding Traci’s death.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. 

We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

We are family forever.

Love, 
The Braxton Family

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
