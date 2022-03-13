Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement
He’s ba-ack! NFL great Tom Brady, who played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is coming out of retirement. He made an official announcement via social media earlier today.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
Story developing….
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
