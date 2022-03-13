March 13, 2022

Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement

Sammi Turano March 13, 2022
He’s ba-ack! NFL great Tom Brady, who played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is coming out of retirement. He made an official announcement via social media earlier today.

Story developing….

